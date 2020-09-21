Brothers arrested for murder bid in Chandigarh’s Dhanas

chandigarh

Updated: Sep 21, 2020 21:54 IST

Two brothers were arrested for attacking a man with a sharp-edged weapon leaving him with injuries on his chest and legs in Dhanas, the police said on Monday.

Accused duo Rahul and Nishu, both residents of EWS Colony, Dhanas, were arrested for assaulting Dharminder, 22, of the same locality, over an old enmity.

Dharminder told the police that on Sunday night, he was sitting outside his house at around 9pm, when Nishu came and accused him of fighting with his younger brother Rahul. The two entered into an argument after which Nishu called Rahul. While Nishu held him down, Rahul stabbed Dharminder repeatedly in the chest and legs with a knife before fleeing.

The victim was rushed to Government Multi-Speciality Hospital in Sector 16 from where he was referred to PGIMER considering his condition. A case under Sections 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code was registered.