Budding poets shine at KB DAV Public School

chandigarh

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 11:35 IST

A Hindi poetry recitation contest, Kavya Ghosthi, was organised for students of classes 3 to 5 at KB DAV Senior Secondary Public School, Sector 7-B, on Tuesday. The objective was to instil confidence in students and improve their oratory skills. Class 3 students recited poems based on the theme of nature and birds, whereas students of Class 4 recited poems on the theme of angels. Students of Class 5 recited poems related to environmental awareness. Principal Pooja Prakash announced the winners and awarded them for their efforts.

Ryan International School athletes win medals

Students of Ryan International School, Sector 66, SAS Nagar, participated in a district level skating and gymnastics tournament.

Tanvir Singh bagged two gold medals and a silver, Simrit Kaur won one silver medal, Shaurya bagged one bronze medal and Asmi Mehra bagged one gold and two silver medals.

The principal congratulated the students and lauded them for their efforts.

Harry Potter fan fest at Delhi Public School

A fan fest, the Pottermania week, organised for Harry Potter fans at the library of Delhi Public School concluded today. The festival featured various Harry Potter themed events such as bookmark making and photo-booth for students of classes 3 and 4, prop-making for classes 5 to 7 and a book buffet for students of Class 8.

Principal Reema Dewan appreciated the efforts of the young artists and faculty members.

Taekwondo champs win medals

Students of Spring Dale Senior Secondary School won eight gold medals, two silver and one bronze in the district level taekwondo championship organised by Perfect Taekwondo Academy.

The winners include Ankita, Tanya Mishra, Damanpreet, Manya Rai, Ramkishan, Gaurav Sharma, Hardik, Rahul Rana, Akash Kumar, Kamal Rehal and Mohd Danish.

Little chefs at Bal Bharati Public School

A flameless food preparation activity was organised for students of Class 1 of Bal Bharati Public School on Tuesday. Children with the help of the faculty, prepared healthy sandwiches using a variety of ingredients such as mayonnaise, cheese spread, bread, raw vegetables and sandwich spread.

The sandwiches were served with homemade dressing. The activity taught them the importance and benefits of eating healthy food.

Students plant saplings at IGSSPS

A plantation activity was organised at Indira Gandhi Senior Secondary Public School on Tuesday. Students along with members of the Lioness Club planted saplings in the school.

Club president Amita Khurania also took part in the activity.

Meanwhile, winners of interhouse poster making and slogan writing competition were awarded.

Khurania talked about the importance of the trees . Principal Veena Aggarwal encouraged students to plant more and more trees to create a cleaner and greener environment .

First Published: Jul 31, 2019 11:34 IST