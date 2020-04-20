e-paper
Burger craving lands Chandigarh man, eatery manager in pickle

As per UT administration orders only essential ration is allowed to be delivered amid the lockdown

chandigarh Updated: Apr 20, 2020 20:00 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Police checking vehicles at the Chandigarh-Zirakpur border on Tuesday during the second phase of the lockdown.
Police checking vehicles at the Chandigarh-Zirakpur border on Tuesday during the second phase of the lockdown. (Sanjeev Sharma/HT photo)
         

The Chandigarh police on Monday booked the manager of an outlet of Burger King and a resident of Manimajra, Chandigarh, for allegedly flouting prohibitory orders amid the pandemic.

According to police, 29-year-old Rajat Mathur, a resident of Manimajra’s Modern Housing Complex, ordered a burger from Burger King restaurant in Panchkula’s Sector 9.

“When a police patrolling party stopped a delivery boy for inquiry, he said he was on his way to deliver a food to a house in Manimajra. After verifying the facts, both the accused were booked,” said police in their statement. They said that as per administration orders, cooked food cannot be ordered in the city by any resident, and only essential ration could be delivered.

Following a complaint, Manimajra police have booked Rahul, the outlet’s manager, and Manimajra resident Rajat under Section 188 (disobedience of order of public servant) of Indian Penal Code. Both were released on bail, the police said.

