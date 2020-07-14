e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 14, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Burglars flee with Ludhiana store owner’s auto loaded with furniture, TV, mattresses

Burglars flee with Ludhiana store owner’s auto loaded with furniture, TV, mattresses

CCTV camera footage in the store showed four men in the store. The empty auto was later found parked in a vegetable market.

chandigarh Updated: Jul 14, 2020 23:29 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Hindustantimes
         

Burglars made off with a bed, two dressing tables, one LED television screen, an air cooler, and four mattresses from a store in Nanak Nagar at Karabara road early on Tuesday, loading the goods on an auto parked at the premises, police have said.

Store owner Ashok Virmani, 48, of Salem Tabri informed the police after his employee Rinku reported for work in the morning at 9.30 am and called him. Rinku found the locks of the main shutter broken and the tempo missing with other goods.

CCTV camera footage in the store showed four men in the store. The empty auto was later found parked in a vegetable market.

The owner has claimed losses of ₹1.50 lakh in the incident.

Virmani added that two thefts had taken place in the market two days ago at a dhaba and a grocery store.

Sub-inspector Davinder Singh, SHO at the Daresi police station, said investigations had started and attempts were being made to identify the men in the CCTV camera grabs after a case was registered.

Night patrolling in the area would also be increased, he added.

top news
Trump administration rescinds foreign students order
Trump administration rescinds foreign students order
As Congress picks old guard over new, future tense for both Gehlot, Pilot
As Congress picks old guard over new, future tense for both Gehlot, Pilot
Congress hits reset after Sachin Pilot’s exit, dissolves party teams
Congress hits reset after Sachin Pilot’s exit, dissolves party teams
Regulate Covid treatment costs at private hospitals, orders Supreme Court
Regulate Covid treatment costs at private hospitals, orders Supreme Court
‘Was a 20-20. Test match next’: Team Sachin Pilot tweets to Ashok Gehlot
‘Was a 20-20. Test match next’: Team Sachin Pilot tweets to Ashok Gehlot
In damage-control mode, Nepal govt gives PM Oli’s Ayodhya claim a new spin
In damage-control mode, Nepal govt gives PM Oli’s Ayodhya claim a new spin
Sachin Pilot welcome to join, say BJP leaders as party weighs its options
Sachin Pilot welcome to join, say BJP leaders as party weighs its options
Covid update: New anti-virus trains; Apple reopen plan; online class rules
Covid update: New anti-virus trains; Apple reopen plan; online class rules
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyAmitabh BachchanKarnataka 2nd PUC Result 2020 Live UpdatesMBSE HSSLC 12th Result 2020Vikas Dubey

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In