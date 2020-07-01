e-paper
Bus fare in Punjab gets dearer by 6 paisa/km

With this hike, the travelling cost in an ordinary bus will be Rs 1.22 per kilometre against the previous Rs 1.16 per kilometre

chandigarh Updated: Jul 01, 2020 06:00 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
After increase in diesel prices, the bus fare gets dearer by six paisa per kilometre from Wednesday, states a notification issued by the state transport department.

With this hike, the travelling cost in an ordinary bus will be Rs 1.22 per kilometre against the previous Rs 1.16 per kilometre. The fare of HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditioning) buses is Rs 1.46 per kilometre against previous Rs 1.39 per kilometre, which is 20% more than the ordinary buses.

Those travelling in an integral coach will have to pay Rs 2.19 per kilometre as compared to Rs 2.08 of earlier, while the charges of a super-integral coach will be Rs 2.44 per kilometre, which is double the fare of an ordinary bus.

In the notification, principal secretary (state transport department) K Siva Prasad said: “The new bus fares will come into force from July 1.”

Meanwhile, Pepsu Road Transport Corporation (PRTC) chairman KK Sharma said that the increase in bus fare will give some respite from the increasing prices of diesel, which is putting an extra burden on the corporation.

