Bus fare up by 2 paisa per km in Punjab

Bus fare up by 2 paisa per km in Punjab

chandigarh Updated: Dec 31, 2019 22:59 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
The Punjab government has announced bus fare hike of 2 paisa per kilometre from January 1.

As per the notification issued by the transport department, the per passenger per km fares in ordinary buses has been fixed at ₹1.16 per kilometre as against ₹1.14.

The fare of HVAC (heating, ventilation and air-conditioning) buses has been fixed at ₹1.139 per kilometre against ₹1.36 per kilometre.

Those travelling in an integral coach will have to pay ₹2.08 per kilometre and the fare of a super-integral coach will be ₹2.32 per kilometre.

