Bus services to resume with 60% occupancy in Himachal from June 1

Face masks and the Aarogya Setu app in smart phones will be compulsory for passengers.

chandigarh Updated: May 30, 2020 12:53 IST
Passengers will have to carry their own hand sanitisers and drinking water.
The Himachal Pradesh government will restart public bus service with 60% occupancy from June 1.

The HP transport department road safety cell spokesperson said people, especially senior citizens, pregnant women, children below 10 years of age and people suffering from serious diseases, should travel in buses only in case of an emergency.

Unnecessary travel should be avoided and people travelling in buses must maintain physical distance. They should also cooperate with the driver and conductor in maintaining 60% occupancy, said the spokesperson.

He said passengers will have to carry their own hand sanitisers and drinking water. Passengers are advised to clean their hands with sanitisers frequently while travelling.

Face masks and the Aarogya Setu app in smart phones will be compulsory for passengers.

Buses will only stop at pre-determined stations and passengers will not be picked up or dropped in red zone areas, he added

