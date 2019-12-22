CAA is unconstitutional, says Congress spokesperson Rajeev Shukla

chandigarh

Updated: Dec 22, 2019 23:46 IST

All India Congress Committee spokesperson Rajiv Shukla on Sunday labelled the Citizen (Amendment) Act (CAA) as unconstitutional and divisive that was causing fear among the Muslim community.

Speaking to media persons at a press conference held at Chandigarh Press Club in Sector 27, Shukla said the BJP brought the Act to divert people’s attention from its many failures. “The economy is in a bad shape. The growth rate has declined to around 4.5%. The employment levels are rising dangerously. Prices of essential commodities are continuously increasing. Farmers are not getting their due from the government and are struggling to make ends meet. In this scenario, the BJP government has pushed this divisive legislation, which is against the basic tenets and spirit of the Indian Constitution.”

Shukla said, an environment of fear has been created by the BJP government across the country. “Such regressive policies of the central government are fuelling unrest in the country. In such a situation, the economic welfare of the country has taken a back seat. Economy cannot grow during such times and foreign investors will also stay away.”

On large-scale violent protests against CAA taking place in some parts of the country leading to destruction of public property and human life, Shukla said, “Congress has always been against violence and has always advocated peaceful protests. To protest is part of the democratic ethos of the country but it should be peaceful. Law will take its own course against the perpetrators of violence.”

When asked about Shiromani Akali Ddal’s president Sukhbir Singh Badal voicing support for inclusion of Muslims in the CAA, Shukla said, “Badal’s party should have voted against the bill in the Parliament but it supported its passage. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has come under severe strain because of CAA. BJP partners are opposing not only the CAA but also the National Register of Citizens (NRC) that targets Muslims.”