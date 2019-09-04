Cab driver tries to run over traffic cop in Chandigarh

chandigarh

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 00:52 IST

A traffic cop on duty received multiple injuries after a taxi driver allegedly tried to run over him on Tuesday.

He has been identified as constable Ravinder.

Investigating officials said head constable Salvinder along with constable Ravinder were stationed at the Sector 25/38 light point when they signalled a taxi driver to stop as he was driving the vehicle without uniform.

“After slowing down the car, the taxi driver gave an impression that he is stopping it, but instead pressed the accelerator and tried to escape,” said a police official privy to the matter.

Ravinder sustained multiple injuries and was rushed to Government Multi Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, for treatment.

A case has been registered at the Sector 11 police station. The taxi driver has been booked under Sections 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter a public servant from duty) and 353 (assault on public servant) of the Indian Penal Code. Police are trying to nab the driver.

Last month, too, a traffic constable was injured after a car driver hit him before fleeing on being signalled to stop for a violation near the Sector 40/41/54/55 roundabout. The accused was talking on a mobile phone while driving when he was signalled to stop.

