Calls over traffic jam in Chandigarh down by 78% this festive season

Last year between October 17 and 27, 146 calls were received by the traffic police on their helpline 1073 regarding traffic congestion from various parts of the city

chandigarh Updated: Nov 20, 2020, 00:20 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
         

As per data compiled by the Chandigarh traffic police, there has been a 78% reduction in calls received by them regarding traffic jams during the festive season this year.

Last year between October 17 and 27 (Diwali day), 146 calls were received by the traffic police on their helpline 1073 regarding traffic congestion from various parts of the city. This year between November 4 and 14, only 32 calls were received.

Officiating senior superintendent of police (SSP, traffic) Manoj Kumar Meena said, “The data of calls from last year was analysed based on which deployment of traffic cops was done this year. The number of cops on field duty were also increased, and the traffic circulation plans of the markets were uploaded online for the convenience of the people.”

Mandatory refresher course for traffic violators

The traffic police have also started a mandatory refresher course for traffic violators to ensure that they get updated about the traffic rules and violations of the city. Sharing details, Meena said, “This is for those who have their licence suspended in non-compoundable offences including overspeeding, talking on the phone while driving and jumping a red light. To get their driving licence back after the period of suspension, it will be mandatory for them to sit for the course.”

