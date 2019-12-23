Can’t discriminate between desi, foreign breeds of cow: Razia

chandigarh

Updated: Dec 23, 2019 23:25 IST

Transport minister Razia Sultana on Monday said the Punjab government is trying to solve the stray cattle menace but they cannot open gaushalas in every nook and corner of the state.

Responding to a query over protests by farmers who recently demanded that desi breeds of cow be protected and foreign breeds be sent to slaughterhouses, she said, “A cow is a cow. We can’t discriminate between them on the basis of their breed. We will protect all cows and we are doing our best in this direction. Stray cattle menace a pan-India problem. There is no denying the fact that many accidents take place due to stray cattle.”

The minister, who represents the Malerkotla assembly segment in the Punjab assembly, directed officials of various departments to deal respectfully with people who approach government offices with the problems.

She headed a meeting of the district grievances redressal committee wherein representatives of MLAs raised various issues including stray cattle, poor condition of roads, schools and delay of works in government departments.

Send jersey cattle to slaughterhouses: Aman Arora

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Aman Arora on Monday said jersey cows should be sent to slaughterhouses as the stray cattle menace is ruining crops of farmers who are already under debt.

Jersey cows and bulls are over 80 per cent of the total cattle population while desi cows consist only 10 to 15 per cent , he said.

The Sunam MLA went live on Facebook showing jersey cattle damaging wheat crop in fields in his constituency.

‘I will raise this issue during the upcoming assembly session. I appeal voters of all segments to ask their MLAs to solve this problem. The issue can be resolved within hours but the government is not serious about the same, “ he added.