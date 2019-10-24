e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 24, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Oct 24, 2019

Capt continues the winning run, but falters in battle of prestige

The bypoll results have taken the Congress tally to 80 in the 117-strong state assembly

chandigarh Updated: Oct 24, 2019 22:28 IST
Navneet Sharma
Navneet Sharma
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

When chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh was asked just two days after the announcement of the bypolls to four assembly seats last month whether these could be seen as people’s verdict on the first half of his term, he replied in the negative, saying that three of these were opposition seats.

On Thursday, his party romped home on three — Jalalabad, Phagwara and Mukerian — of them, continuing its winning run in the state since its return to power with a two-thirds majority in March 2017. The CM and other Congress leaders lost no time in claiming the poll outcome to be a victory of their government’s development policies and programmes.

But the ruling party lost the hotly contested Panthic seat of Dakha assembly constituency in which Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) candidate Manpreet Singh Ayali trounced Congress’ Sandeep Singh Sandhu, a political aide of the CM, by over 14,000-odd votes despite its whatever-it-takes effort. Amarinder, whose personal prestige was at stake in the constituency, had taken out two roadshows to bolster the prospects of his former political secretary as against one each in the remaining three segments. The seat was earlier held by HS Phoolka, the first-time MLA of the Aam Aam Party (AAP).

The bypoll results have taken the Congress tally to 80 in the 117-strong state assembly. Though conventional wisdom suggests that the ruling parties have a distinct advantage in bypolls, the Congress victories in three segments, particularly its impressive showing in Jalalabad, which was represented by SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal till he got elected to Lok Sabha five months ago, are surely a big fillip for the CM. The lacklustre SAD-BJP and disarray in AAP worked to its advantage.

The Congress had trailed in all four assembly constituencies during the recently held parliamentary polls. Of the three seats the ruling party has won, two, Phagwara and Jalalabad, were held by the BJP and SAD. The electoral history of these segments also did not favour the Congress as it had won these seats only one time in the last five elections.

First Published: Oct 24, 2019 22:28 IST

tags
top news
In thank you note, PM Modi and Amit Shah reveal BJP’s next move in Haryana
In thank you note, PM Modi and Amit Shah reveal BJP’s next move in Haryana
Important question, says Uddhav on next Maharashtra CM. It’s a message to BJP
Important question, says Uddhav on next Maharashtra CM. It’s a message to BJP
Chidambaram to spend Diwali in jail as ED custody extended till Oct 30
Chidambaram to spend Diwali in jail as ED custody extended till Oct 30
BJP misses ‘200-plus’ target, Fadnavis takes solace in ‘strike rate’
BJP misses ‘200-plus’ target, Fadnavis takes solace in ‘strike rate’
Man killed in burning Tesla as futuristic doors wouldn’t open
Man killed in burning Tesla as futuristic doors wouldn’t open
To the BJP, voters send a reminder, writes Rajdeep Sardesai
To the BJP, voters send a reminder, writes Rajdeep Sardesai
Chief selector reveals reason behind picking Samson for Bangladesh T20Is
Chief selector reveals reason behind picking Samson for Bangladesh T20Is
Four things Haryana and Maharashtra counting trends tell us
Four things Haryana and Maharashtra counting trends tell us
trending topics
Haryana Assembly Election ResultMaharashtra Election ResultAssembly Election Results 2019 Live UpdatesHaryana Assembly Election Result 2019 Live UpdatesMaharashtra Assembly Election Result 2019 Live Updates
don't miss
latest news
India News
Chandigarh News