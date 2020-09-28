e-paper
Carjacking at knifepoint in Zirakpur

Carjacking at knifepoint in Zirakpur

Victim waiting at specified spot to meet uncle of woman he befriended on Facebook when five men turn up and steal his car after threatening him with a knife

chandigarh Updated: Sep 28, 2020 23:53 IST
Hindustan Times, Mohali
A gang of men were involved in stealing a car at knifepoint near Decathlon in Zirakpur.
A gang of men were involved in stealing a car at knifepoint near Decathlon in Zirakpur.(Getty Images/iStockphoto/For representation)
         

Mohali Around seven men on motorcycles carjacked a Maruti Swift at knifepoint near Decathlon on the Chandigarh-Ambala highway in Zirakpur on Saturday night.

In his police complaint, Ramandeep Singh from Fatehgarh Sahib said he was asked by a woman friend to meet her “uncle,” who would help him get a work permit for the United Kingdom (UK).

The friend had recommended her uncle, Lovepreet Singh, claiming he was based in the UK and could arrange for the permit. Lovepreet had then contacted Ramandeep, assuring him that he would get him the permit for Rs 16 lakh, after which the victim deposited Rs 2 lakh in his account.

Then Lovepreet arranged for a meeting at 8pm near Decathlon, saying he would be travelling from Delhi and that Ramandeep should hand over Rs 10,000 and other travel documents to him

Ramandeep, however, waited at the spot till 11 pm when Lovepreet called and asked him to come near Maya Garden Society on the Ambala -Chandigarh highway.

After driving around and not locating anyone, Ramandeep was waiting near Decathlon when three young men he had seen waiting there earlier came over to him and demanded his passport and money. Soon, four other men joined them and after threatening him with a knife, drove off in his car with his mobile phone and cash.

Police registered a case at the Zirakpur police station and after questioning the female friend located Lovepreet’s Sangrur address.

Investigations revealed that two to three other persons were involved in the carjacking with Lovepreet.

No arrests have been made so far.

