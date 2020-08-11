e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 12, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / CBI court: Suspended SHO to attend son’s wedding in police custody

CBI court: Suspended SHO to attend son’s wedding in police custody

The police authorities will be at liberty to handcuff the accused if deemed necessary, the court ordered.

chandigarh Updated: Aug 11, 2020 22:59 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
The suspended SHO is accused in a bribery case.
The suspended SHO is accused in a bribery case. (Representational photo)
         

The special court of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has partly allowed interim bail to suspended SHO Jaswinder Kaur, who is accused in a bribery case, so she can attend her son’s wedding in police custody on August 14.

The court has directed her to attend the wedding ceremony from 9am till 4pm in police custody, and if required, she would be handcuffed.

Special CBI judge Sushil Kumar Garg ordered, “In the interest of justice, Burail model jail superintendent is directed to make necessary arrangements to take the accused in police custody to her son’s wedding ceremony from 9 am to 4 pm on August 14 at her expenses, and thereafter bring her back to the jail in safe custody.”

“The police authorities will be at liberty to handcuff the accused if deemed necessary and the circumstances so required for the jail superintendent is also directed to take all the precautionary measures for Covid-19 before taking the applicant to the event and reverting back to judicial lockup,” the order added.

The suspended SHO had filed a petition on August 6, seeking interim bail from August 13 to 15 for participating in and performing necessary rituals and ceremonies for her son’s wedding in Chandigarh.

“The petitioner being the mother has to participate in the marriage function, perform necessary ceremonies and rituals as per custom and also meet and greet the guests who will come at the function,” stated her application.

Kaur has said in her plea that she will neither visit the Manimajra police station nor will she directly or indirectly meet or communicate with persons or witnesses connected with the present case. Her movement will be restricted to her residence and the hotel, which is the wedding venue.

On Tuesday, her judicial custody has also been extended further for 14 days.

top news
Real battle is to save democracy in country: Ashok Gehlot
Real battle is to save democracy in country: Ashok Gehlot
Have no animosity, no ill will towards the CM: Sachin Pilot
Have no animosity, no ill will towards the CM: Sachin Pilot
Joe Biden picks Kamala Harris as his running mate
Joe Biden picks Kamala Harris as his running mate
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Is economy recovering with easing of lockdown or sinking?
Is economy recovering with easing of lockdown or sinking?
Sanjay Dutt diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer
Sanjay Dutt diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer
Has 3rd curve flattening begun?
Has 3rd curve flattening begun?
Covid update: India drug shortage easing says firm; Russia vaccine ready
Covid update: India drug shortage easing says firm; Russia vaccine ready
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19Bihar ElectionRahul GandhiPM Modi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In