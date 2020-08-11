CBI court: Suspended SHO to attend son’s wedding in police custody

chandigarh

Updated: Aug 11, 2020 22:59 IST

The special court of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has partly allowed interim bail to suspended SHO Jaswinder Kaur, who is accused in a bribery case, so she can attend her son’s wedding in police custody on August 14.

The court has directed her to attend the wedding ceremony from 9am till 4pm in police custody, and if required, she would be handcuffed.

Special CBI judge Sushil Kumar Garg ordered, “In the interest of justice, Burail model jail superintendent is directed to make necessary arrangements to take the accused in police custody to her son’s wedding ceremony from 9 am to 4 pm on August 14 at her expenses, and thereafter bring her back to the jail in safe custody.”

“The police authorities will be at liberty to handcuff the accused if deemed necessary and the circumstances so required for the jail superintendent is also directed to take all the precautionary measures for Covid-19 before taking the applicant to the event and reverting back to judicial lockup,” the order added.

The suspended SHO had filed a petition on August 6, seeking interim bail from August 13 to 15 for participating in and performing necessary rituals and ceremonies for her son’s wedding in Chandigarh.

“The petitioner being the mother has to participate in the marriage function, perform necessary ceremonies and rituals as per custom and also meet and greet the guests who will come at the function,” stated her application.

Kaur has said in her plea that she will neither visit the Manimajra police station nor will she directly or indirectly meet or communicate with persons or witnesses connected with the present case. Her movement will be restricted to her residence and the hotel, which is the wedding venue.

On Tuesday, her judicial custody has also been extended further for 14 days.