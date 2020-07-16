e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 15, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / CBSE Class 10 results: Chandigarh government schools continue to improve results

CBSE Class 10 results: Chandigarh government schools continue to improve results

Of the total 93 government high schools and senior secondary schools in the city, five schools have given 100% results this year.

chandigarh Updated: Jul 16, 2020 01:14 IST
Dar Ovais
Dar Ovais
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

The government schools of Chandigarh have continued to improve their score for the second consecutive year in the Central Board of School education (CBSE) Class 10 examination results this year.

In the results declared on Wednesday, a total of 8,541 government school students successfully marked a pass percentage of 77.18. Students from 93 government high and senior secondary schools appeared in the CBSE Class 10 exams this year.

Among those who appeared in the exams, 41 students secured above 90% marks. The pass percentage improved by 1.91% this year in comparison to the performance of government schools in the previous academic year.

The pass percentage of government schools in 2019 was 75.27%; a jump of 26.76 % was witnessed from the previous year. In 2017-18, only 48.51% of the students had managed to pass.

VIJETA OF GMSSS-22 OVERALL TOPPER

With a score of 96.8%, Vijeta, a student of GMSSS-22A stood first in Class 10 among students of government schools in Chandigarh. She is followed by Gaurika, a student of GMSSS-16, who scored 96.6% marks.

Moreover, of the total 93 government high schools and senior secondary schools in the city, five schools—GMSSS-16, GGMSSS-18, GMSSS-21, GMSSS-33 and GMSSS-37B—have given 100% results this year. Also, 26 schools have managed to score 90% or above pass percentage this year.

Many schools located on the city’s outskirts have managed to achieve good results this year including GSSS-Khuda Lahora with 90% pass percentage and GMHS-Khuda Jassu with 95.38% pass percentage.

According to CBSE, 76.07% of the boys studying in the city’s government schools passed, while the pass percentage of girls was 78.21% this year.

Moreover, 6,473 students have appeared from independent schools of Chandigarh and they have managed to get 96.82 pass percentage while JNV in Chandigarh managed to get 100% result this year.

WHAT WORKED

Director school education, Chandigarh, Rubinderjeet Brar, said, “The improvement in the score of government schools is due to increased supervision by senior officials of the department. Many new recruitments in government schools have been made in the last year and teachers have been timely promoted. The introduction of the Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA) has helped us as well.”

top news
Post-Brexit trade with India to focus on 5 sectors
Post-Brexit trade with India to focus on 5 sectors
US economic activity increased, outlook ‘highly uncertain’: Fed
US economic activity increased, outlook ‘highly uncertain’: Fed
Pompeo amps up pitch, says will use all tools to support countries over South China Sea
Pompeo amps up pitch, says will use all tools to support countries over South China Sea
Congress gives Sachin Pilot a to-do list, asks him to prove his intentions
Congress gives Sachin Pilot a to-do list, asks him to prove his intentions
99 doctors have died fighting Covid 19, IMA sounds ‘Red Alert’
99 doctors have died fighting Covid 19, IMA sounds ‘Red Alert’
Anthony Fauci calls White House effort to discredit him ‘bizarre,’ a mistake
Anthony Fauci calls White House effort to discredit him ‘bizarre,’ a mistake
Florida tops 10,000 daily Covid-19 cases, tally touches 300,000
Florida tops 10,000 daily Covid-19 cases, tally touches 300,000
Covid update: Actor Dhruva infected; India past testing milestone; USA struggles
Covid update: Actor Dhruva infected; India past testing milestone; USA struggles
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid 19 CasesCovid-19 VaccineWBBSE Madhyamik Results 2020 LiveCBSE 10th Result 2020 LIVEWorld Youth Skills DaySachin Pilot

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In