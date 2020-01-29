e-paper
Centre approves govt medical college in Hoshiarpur

The new GMC will be set up at a cost of Rs 325 crore, of which Rs 195 crore or 60% share, will be met by the Centre. It will be the first of its kind in the Kandi region with an intake capacity of 100 seats

chandigarh Updated: Jan 29, 2020 13:47 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
There are three government medical colleges in Punjab, namely in Amritsar, Faridkot and Patiala. Two government medical colleges are being set up in Mohali and Kapurthala besides the one approved in Hoshiarpur.(HT file photo)
         

The Centre has approved a government medical college in Hoshiarpur besides upgrading the civil hospital there.

The Union health ministry conveyed its approval to the Punjab government’s request on Tuesday evening under the centrally sponsored scheme for new medical colleges attached with existing district hospital, an official spokesperson said on Wednesday.

The new GMC will be set up at a cost of Rs 325 crore, of which Rs 195 crore or 60% share, will be met by the Centre. The remaining 40% or Rs 130 crore will be contributed by the Punjab Government as the state’s share for the college.

The GMC is the first of its kind in the Kandi region with an intake capacity of 100 seats. It will be instrumental in providing quality health care and diagnostic services, besides giving impetus to medical education and research in the region.

Conceding to the request from chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh, the Centre also cleared a proposal to upgrade the civil hospital from 200 to 500 beds with the latest medical infrastructure.

There are three government medical colleges in the state in Amritsar, Faridkot and Patiala. Two GMCs are being set up in Mohali and Kapurthala.

