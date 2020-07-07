Centre assures Punjab of full support in ensuring food security

chandigarh

Updated: Jul 07, 2020 21:56 IST

Union minister Raosaheb Patil Danve on Tuesday assured the Punjab government of the Centre’s full support in ensuring food security and supply to residents of the state during the ongoing pandemic.

Danve said the central and state governments have set an excellent example of rising above politics and working for the betterment of the people. Punjab has lifted its complete allocation of food grains made by the Centre under the Pradhan Mantri Gareeb Kalyan Ann Yojana and Atma Nirbhar Bharat Yojana, said the Union minister of state for consumer affairs, food and public distribution.

Appreciated the state government for the steps undertaken by it, Danve said, “While, it is commendable that the Punjab government has lifted the entire allocated food grains under the central government schemes, I urge the state agencies to equally focus on the distribution of the same.”