e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 24, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Centre’s directions on foreign, domestic fliers to be followed in Chandigarh

Centre’s directions on foreign, domestic fliers to be followed in Chandigarh

Mohali deputy commissioner Girish Dayalan, too, issued orders that all passengers belonging to Punjab shall be tested on landing at the Chandigarh airport.

chandigarh Updated: May 24, 2020 23:58 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
After a gap of two months, Chandigarh international airport is ready to resume domestic operations with a schedule of 13 domestic flights, seven of which will start from Monday, two on May 27 and four on June 1.
After a gap of two months, Chandigarh international airport is ready to resume domestic operations with a schedule of 13 domestic flights, seven of which will start from Monday, two on May 27 and four on June 1.(HT FILE)
         

UT administrator VP Singh Badnore at a war room meeting on Sunday decided that the UT administration will be following the Centre’s guidelines on managing domestic fliers and foreign returnees.

UT adviser Manoj Kumar Parida said, “Asymptomatic domestic passengers can go home and will self-monitor health for 14 days. Screening will be done, details of passengers will be kept and undertaking taken from them at the airport.”

Those found symptomatic will be isolated and taken to the nearest health facility. People with moderate or severe symptoms will be admitted to a dedicated Covid facility. Those with mild symptoms will be tested and given the option of isolation at home or at a quarantine facility.

Those returning from abroad will now be quarantined in a hotel for seven days, tested, and if found Covid-negative, will be allowed to self-quarantine at home for the next seven days. Earlier, the directions were to quarantine the foreign returnees in a city hotel for 14 days.

So far, 44 people have come home from other countries in May. After a gap of two months, Chandigarh international airport is ready to resume domestic operations with a schedule of 13 domestic flights, seven of which will start from Monday, two on May 27 and four on June 1. These flights will connect seven destinations — Srinagar, Delhi, Mumbai, Leh, Bangalore, Dharamshala and Ahmedabad.

Mohali admn issues guidelines too

Mohali deputy commissioner Girish Dayalan issued orders that all passengers belonging to Punjab shall be tested on landing at the Chandigarh airport.

They will be required to undergo mandatory home quarantine for 14 days from the date of arrival. In case the test returns positive, they will be shifted to an isolation facility.

top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaRBIDelhi PoliceCovid-19Bihar Board 10th result 2020Cyclone AmphanBihar Board 10th Result 2020 Live Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In