Centre to review Chandigarh’s Covid preparedness

The administration has, in turn, sought a team of medical experts from the Centre to guide it in containing the spread of the disease.

chandigarh Updated: Sep 14, 2020 02:20 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
         

Amid the rising number of Covid-19 cases being reported in the city, the Centre is expected to review the union territory’s preparedness on Tuesday.

“A review meeting will be held with the secretary of home ministry through video-conferencing on Tuesday to discuss the evolving situation,” said a senior UT health officer, wishing not to be named.

In just two weeks of September, the city has reported more cases (3,645) than the total number of cases reported in the month of August. In the last seven days, the 300 daily-case mark was crossed at least three times.

This prompted authorities to direct the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) to convert the Infosys Foundation Sarai into a hospital for Covid patients.

The last time that the Centre had asked the UT administration to bring more areas under the containment zones, restrictions were imposed in 24 more areas across the city. The Centre had also directed UT to create more quarantine centres.

Officials said a two-member team, constituting a professor-rank community medicine expert from PGIMER and a deputy director-level officer of the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), had made rounds of the Covid hospitals in the city and also held several meetings with the UT director health services. However, no report has been submitted thus far.

