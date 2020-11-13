e-paper
Chances of light rain in Chandigarh from November 15

Although still in the moderate category, further increases can be expected due to temperature inversion and stubble burning

chandigarh Updated: Nov 13, 2020, 00:15 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
         

After no rain was witnessed in the city since the end of August, India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials are predicting light rain in the city on Sunday and Monday.

Speaking about this, IMD director Surender Paul said, “There is a feeble western disturbance which will be active in the region on Sunday. Coupled with low-level easterly winds there are chances of rain between 10mm to 20 mm on Sunday and Monday. Although it is more likely in western parts of Haryana and northern parts of Punjab, there are chances of rain in Chandigarh as well.”

On its effect on the temperature, IMD scientist Shivinder Singh said, “Cloudy weather will start from Friday onwards, so a rise in minimum temperature can be expected for the next 2-3 days. However, there is a chance of snow in Himachal Pradesh and should that happen, the mercury will fall after Monday.”

After coming down to 120-130, the air quality index (AQI) in the city also went up to 160 on the continuous ambient air quality monitoring station in Sector 25. Although still in the moderate category, further increases can be expected due to temperature inversion and stubble burning. If there is rain as predicted, however, the AQI is likely to improve and has a chance of going down from the moderate bracket to the satisfactory bracket (between 50 to 100).

The maximum temperature in the city fell down from 29.3 degrees on Wednesday to 28.8 degrees on Thursday. Minimum temperature went down from 13.1 degrees on Wednesday to 11.8 degrees on Thursday. In the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain between 28 and 26 degrees while the minimum temperature will remain between 12 and 13 degrees.

