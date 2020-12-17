e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 17, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh ADC, two SPs transferred

Chandigarh ADC, two SPs transferred

Additional deputy commissioner Nazuk Kumar, a 2016 batch IAS officer, has been transferred to Mizoram

chandigarh Updated: Dec 17, 2020, 22:51 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Three senior officials, including additional deputy commissioner Nazuk Kumar, have been transferred from Chandigarh.
Three senior officials, including additional deputy commissioner Nazuk Kumar, have been transferred from Chandigarh.(HT File Photo)
         

An Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer and two Indian Police Service (IPS) officials have been transferred from the city on Union home ministry orders received on Thursday.

Additional deputy commissioner Nazuk Kumar, a 2016 batch IAS officer, has been transferred to Mizoram. She was also holding the charges of additional registrar Cooperative Societies, secretary, Red Cross Society, director-cum-special secretary technical education, and director, information technology.

Vineet Kumar, who was holding the charge of superintendent of police, city operations, and commandant, home guards, has also been transferred to Mizoram, while Neha Yadav who was SP, economic offences wing, crime against women and cyber crime investigation cell, has been moved to Arunachal Pradesh.

top news
India wants further talks with China for ‘mutually acceptable solution’ to LAC standoff
India wants further talks with China for ‘mutually acceptable solution’ to LAC standoff
Consultation with lawyers, panchayat: What farmers are planning now
Consultation with lawyers, panchayat: What farmers are planning now
‘Security, stability of Indo-Pacific vital for world’: S Jaishankar
‘Security, stability of Indo-Pacific vital for world’: S Jaishankar
‘Everything but effective probe’: Kerala CM asks PM to rein in central agencies
‘Everything but effective probe’: Kerala CM asks PM to rein in central agencies
NCB issues notice to Karan Johar over 2019’s viral party video
NCB issues notice to Karan Johar over 2019’s viral party video
‘No political party appreciates me,’ tweets Kangana, explains why
‘No political party appreciates me,’ tweets Kangana, explains why
Some vaccine doses kept too cold, Pfizer having manufacturing issues: Report
Some vaccine doses kept too cold, Pfizer having manufacturing issues: Report
Watch: ISRO launches India’s 42nd communication satellite CMS-01
Watch: ISRO launches India’s 42nd communication satellite CMS-01
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 casesCovid-19India vs Australia Live ScoreRafale Fighter JetISRO

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In