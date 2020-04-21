e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 21, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh admn asks PU to pitch in with blood donation

Chandigarh admn asks PU to pitch in with blood donation

The move comes as city-based government hospitals are left with only a week or 10 days’ worth of blood stock

chandigarh Updated: Apr 21, 2020 19:59 IST
Dar Ovais
Dar Ovais
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
PU vice-chancellor Raj Kumar has constituted a 15-member panel to coordinate for the blood donation.
PU vice-chancellor Raj Kumar has constituted a 15-member panel to coordinate for the blood donation.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

As blood donation in city hospitals has reduced in the wake of coronavirus outbreak, the administration has asked Panjab University (PU) to organise blood donation camps on its campus.

In a letter to the university, UT principal secretary, home, Arun Kumar Gupta, has said, “It is understood that some students, faculty and staff are staying on campus. So, it is requested that blood donation camps may be organised on campus... in association with the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32.”

The move comes as city-based government hospitals are left with only a week or 10 days’ worth of blood stock.

GMCH director principal Dr BS Chavan said, “Yesterday, we had only 200 units of blood left. Our daily requirement is of 25-30 units, which means, we are left with hardly one week’s worth of stock.”

At the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), around 40 people donate blood every day, 30 of whom are voluntary donors. Currently, the demand has reduced to about 80 units (blood and blood components), while the collection has come down to 100-150 units. The hospital staff and NGO workers have been making hundreds of calls every day to those in the list of volunteer blood donors and organisations.

PU CONSTITUTES PANEL

Meanwhile, PU vice-chancellor Raj Kumar has constituted a 15-member panel to coordinate for the blood donation. The panel includes dean university instructions (DUI) Shankar Ji Jha and dean students welfare (DSW) Emanual Nahar, and Dr Keshav Malhotra.

The committee has been in constant touch with the blood banks of GMCH, PGIMER, Government Multi Speciality Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16, and Rotary and Blood Bank Society Resource Centre, Sector 37, where university students and employees can donate blood.

PU Campus Students Council (PUCSC) president Chetan Chaudhary, who is also a member of the panel, has requested all the students of the university to come forward and donate blood.

top news
Epidemiological model suggests testing and quarantine to check Covid-19
Epidemiological model suggests testing and quarantine to check Covid-19
Palghar lynching: NHRC demands answers from Maharashtra police in four weeks
Palghar lynching: NHRC demands answers from Maharashtra police in four weeks
No rapid test kits to be used for 2 days, states told after complaints
No rapid test kits to be used for 2 days, states told after complaints
Covid-19 update: Army readying teams for Bangladesh, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan
Covid-19 update: Army readying teams for Bangladesh, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan
He had an effect on me: Afridi names batsman he had no confidence against
He had an effect on me: Afridi names batsman he had no confidence against
Destructive, ruthless, bat wider than rest: Panesar on 3 India greats
Destructive, ruthless, bat wider than rest: Panesar on 3 India greats
WhatsApp, WHO launch ‘Together at Home’ stickers: Here’s how to use
WhatsApp, WHO launch ‘Together at Home’ stickers: Here’s how to use
Audi reveals new India-bound A3 with sportier look and hybrid option
Audi reveals new India-bound A3 with sportier look and hybrid option
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveRashtrapati BhavanDonald TrumpKim Jong UnCovid-19Covid-19 PandemicCovid-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

chandigarh news