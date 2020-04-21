Chandigarh admn asks PU to pitch in with blood donation

chandigarh

As blood donation in city hospitals has reduced in the wake of coronavirus outbreak, the administration has asked Panjab University (PU) to organise blood donation camps on its campus.

In a letter to the university, UT principal secretary, home, Arun Kumar Gupta, has said, “It is understood that some students, faculty and staff are staying on campus. So, it is requested that blood donation camps may be organised on campus... in association with the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32.”

The move comes as city-based government hospitals are left with only a week or 10 days’ worth of blood stock.

GMCH director principal Dr BS Chavan said, “Yesterday, we had only 200 units of blood left. Our daily requirement is of 25-30 units, which means, we are left with hardly one week’s worth of stock.”

At the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), around 40 people donate blood every day, 30 of whom are voluntary donors. Currently, the demand has reduced to about 80 units (blood and blood components), while the collection has come down to 100-150 units. The hospital staff and NGO workers have been making hundreds of calls every day to those in the list of volunteer blood donors and organisations.

PU CONSTITUTES PANEL

Meanwhile, PU vice-chancellor Raj Kumar has constituted a 15-member panel to coordinate for the blood donation. The panel includes dean university instructions (DUI) Shankar Ji Jha and dean students welfare (DSW) Emanual Nahar, and Dr Keshav Malhotra.

The committee has been in constant touch with the blood banks of GMCH, PGIMER, Government Multi Speciality Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16, and Rotary and Blood Bank Society Resource Centre, Sector 37, where university students and employees can donate blood.

PU Campus Students Council (PUCSC) president Chetan Chaudhary, who is also a member of the panel, has requested all the students of the university to come forward and donate blood.