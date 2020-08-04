Chandigarh admn declares two micro-containment zones in Manimajra and Dhanas

chandigarh

Updated: Aug 04, 2020 01:33 IST

The UT administration has declared a few houses in Pipliwala town in Manimajra and a residential block of the EWS Colony in Dhanas as micro containment zones.

The decision was taken in the war room review meeting, chaired by Punjab governor and UT administrator, here on Monday.

UT adviser Manoj Parida, in his capacity as the chairman of the State Disaster Management Authority, designated six houses in Pipliwala town in Manimajra and the top floor of a block in EWS Colony, Dhanas, as containment zones.

In view of the sharp increase in Covid-19 cases in July, the UT administration had last week decided to demarcate micro containment zones and directed the Affected Area Committee to identify such areas. Under the policy, even three to four houses within a sector or colony can be designated as micro containment zones.

CROWDING AT PGIMER DISCUSSED

During the meeting, officials of the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) said that many patients from Punjab, Haryana and other neighboring states were coming into emergency wards, adding that if found positive, the patients were being accommodated at Nehru Hospital Extension.

The officials requested the administrator to take up the issue of overcrowding at PGIMER with the neighbouring states, and added that those who could be treated locally should avoid coming to Chandigarh.

The administrator advised the director of PGIMER to hold regular meetings with health directors of neighbouring states and stick to proper protocol in receiving patients from other states. The administrator then directed Arun Kumar Gupta, principal secretary, health, to begin a dedicated dialysis facility for Covid patients. This, he added, will reduce the burden on PGIMER.

Badnore asked the deputy commissioner, Mandip Singh Brar, to find additional facilities where Covid patients could be accommodated, as and when required. Badnore suggested that community halls located away from residential areas could be utilised for the purpose.

Meanwhile, KK Yadav, MC commissioner, said they had started a large-scale sanitisation campaign in the city to prevent the outbreak of vector borne diseases like malaria and dengue. He also stated that the quality of water in various tubewells was being checked.