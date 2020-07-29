e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 29, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh admn faltered on demarcating Bapu Dham containment, buffer zone: WHO report

Chandigarh admn faltered on demarcating Bapu Dham containment, buffer zone: WHO report

WHO consultant Dr Srinivasan Selvamani presented the Bapu Dham epidemiological study to Punjab governor and UT administrator

chandigarh Updated: Jul 29, 2020 23:56 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times/Chandigarh
Chandigarh, India May 01, 2020: View of Bapudham Colony, Sector 26 a sealed area as more positive case found today morning during extended nationwide lockdown due to Coronavirus at in Chandigarh on Friday May, 01, 2020.Photo by Keshav Singh/Hindustan Times
Chandigarh, India May 01, 2020: View of Bapudham Colony, Sector 26 a sealed area as more positive case found today morning during extended nationwide lockdown due to Coronavirus at in Chandigarh on Friday May, 01, 2020.Photo by Keshav Singh/Hindustan Times
         

While appreciating the initiatives taken by the UT administration in the Bapu Dham Colony containment zones, the WHO, in a report submitted with administration also highlighted the lapses related to demarcation of containment zones, sampling, data analysis and screening.

WHO consultant Dr Srinivasan Selvamani presented the Bapu Dham epidemiological study to Punjab governor and UT administrator VPS Badnore on Wednesday.

WHERE UT LAPSED

The report states, “Demarcation of containment and buffer zones in Bapu Dham Colony was not done as per the guidelines of Government of India hence there was no delineation of activities conducted in these zones.”

Daily screening of population (part or complete) was not conducted to detect positive cases and no provision for on-site sampling was made by the UT administration, the report stated.

The report also said there was no data analysis for action and feedback. “The administration did not carry out stratification of data of the positive cases and contacts for better understanding of the chain of transmission and guiding decision,” the report pointed out.

WHERE UT GAINED

The report appreciated the timely action of the administration in containing the spread of infection in the colony. The administration’s efforts for aggressive contact tracing and quarantine of contacts were cited as the best practice, which could be imitated by other states and UTs.

The administration’s imposition of strict perimeter control, setting up of Rapid Response Teams and involvement of Civil Defence as a part of containment strategy was highlighted as ‘good work’.

The report also appreciated the setting up a local dispensary and intensive sanitisation operation done by the municipal corporation.

The report praised deputy commissioner Mandip Singh Brar for involving volunteers for counselling and motivating people. They acted as a link between the community and the administration, the report stated.

The report appreciated the administration in ensuring regular supply of essential commodities, including milk and vegetables at doorsteps. “Another innovation was availability of mobile ATM vans and supply of medicines through Rogi Kalayan Samiti,” the report stated.

RECOMMENDATIONS

The WHO representative advised, “As pockets of Bapu Dham continue to open and the threat of reemergence continues globally, nationally and in Chandigarh, surveillance will play an important role in identifying the early re-emergence of cases in the community. “Since active house-to-house screening is not a feasible option, there is a need to strengthen passive surveillance and reporting,” the report suggested.

top news
Ashok Gehlot’s faceoff with governor ends, Rajasthan assembly to meet on August 14
Ashok Gehlot’s faceoff with governor ends, Rajasthan assembly to meet on August 14
Govt junks night curfew under Unlock 3, schools to stay closed
Govt junks night curfew under Unlock 3, schools to stay closed
LIVE: Lockdown in Maharashtra extended till August 31 amid coronavirus outbreak
LIVE: Lockdown in Maharashtra extended till August 31 amid coronavirus outbreak
4G restoration in J&K: Govt to verify reports on L-G GC Murmu’s comment
4G restoration in J&K: Govt to verify reports on L-G GC Murmu’s comment
Moments after Rafale fighter jets land, Rajnath Singh’s veiled warning to China
Moments after Rafale fighter jets land, Rajnath Singh’s veiled warning to China
Congrats for Rafale, tweets Rahul Gandhi to IAF; fires 3 questions at Centre
Congrats for Rafale, tweets Rahul Gandhi to IAF; fires 3 questions at Centre
105-year-old woman in Kerala beats Covid-19 in nine days
105-year-old woman in Kerala beats Covid-19 in nine days
Watch: School girls from Gujarat’s Surat discover Earth-bound asteroid
Watch: School girls from Gujarat’s Surat discover Earth-bound asteroid
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19UK Board 10th, 12th result 2020 Live UpdatesBSE Odisha 10th Result 2020 LIVE UpdatesSanjay DuttMaharashtra 10th Result 2020Odisha Board 10th Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In