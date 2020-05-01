e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh admn launches helpline for stranded migrants, tourists

Chandigarh admn launches helpline for stranded migrants, tourists

Those stranded in the city or residents stranded in other states can register themselves on UT administration’s website, following which their transportation will be arranged

chandigarh Updated: May 02, 2020 00:00 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
The stranded person concerned call on the helpline number 1800-180-2067 where the details can be provided telephonically between 8am and 8pm daily.
The stranded person concerned call on the helpline number 1800-180-2067 where the details can be provided telephonically between 8am and 8pm daily.(HT Photo)
         

With the Central government allowing the movement of migrant workers, students and tourists during the lockdown, the Chandigarh administration has created a portal for registration of those stranded in the city and residents stranded in other states.

The administration has to prepare a list and register such persons, and thereafter arrange for their transportation.

A stranded person has to log on to http://chandigarh.gov.in or http://admser.chd.nic.in/migrant, fill in the basic details and submit after giving the OTP received on his/her mobile phone. Alternatively, those unable to do so can call on the helpline number 1800-180-2067 where the details can be provided telephonically (from 8am to 8pm) daily.

