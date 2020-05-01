Chandigarh admn launches helpline for stranded migrants, tourists

chandigarh

Updated: May 02, 2020 00:00 IST

With the Central government allowing the movement of migrant workers, students and tourists during the lockdown, the Chandigarh administration has created a portal for registration of those stranded in the city and residents stranded in other states.

The administration has to prepare a list and register such persons, and thereafter arrange for their transportation.

A stranded person has to log on to http://chandigarh.gov.in or http://admser.chd.nic.in/migrant, fill in the basic details and submit after giving the OTP received on his/her mobile phone. Alternatively, those unable to do so can call on the helpline number 1800-180-2067 where the details can be provided telephonically (from 8am to 8pm) daily.