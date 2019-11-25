Chandigarh admn plans dedicated lanes for ambulances

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 25, 2019 01:09 IST

In order to give hindrance-free way to ambulances, the UT administration is actively considering the creation of dedicated lanes for these on city roads. Such lanes are principally proposed on roads such as Madhya Marg and Dakhsin Marg which connect the city with Panchkula and Mohali districts.

“Ambulances have no way on city roads, particularly, during peak traffic-hour situations. Hospitals in Panchkula and Mohali tend to refer a large number of their patients to Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research and Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, for urgent treatment. But crucial minutes for saving a patient’s life are lost due to ambulances stuck in traffic. For solving this problem, dedicated lanes for ambulances are being considered,” said a senior UT official privy to the development.

The proposal for the dedicated space for ambulances is originally part of the urban-mobility plan. It was also repeatedly raised by health authorities and came up for discussion during the inter-state coordination committee meeting on urban mobility.

The UT urban planning department has started working out the plan for the implementation of the proposal. The department is currently carrying out a study of the traffic volume and space available for the creation of dedicated lanes for ambulances. “The plan is expected to be ready by the next road safety meeting and will be presented therein for final approval,” added the official.

Talking about the challenges ahead, the official added, “Both Dakhsin Marg and Madhya Marg struggle with traffic congestion during peak traffic hours. The movement of traffic is slow. To create a dedicated space for ambulances on these roads is not easily workable. There is also an issue of constricting space for pedestrians on roads due to traffic.”

LAY-BYS ON THE CARDS TOO

Lay-bys are also being planned for auto-rickshaws and buses, to allow them to stop for a short period without disrupting the traffic. These lay-bys have been planned on V1, V2, V3 and other major city roads.

The urban planning department is working with the transport department for the creation of a blueprint for the lay-bys. These are planned to be constructed at least 75 m away from an intersection or 10m away from bus stops.