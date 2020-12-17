e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 17, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh admn seals nine more areas as Covid cases continue to rise

Chandigarh admn seals nine more areas as Covid cases continue to rise

These include parts of Sectors 7, 15, 20, 23, 26, 35-A, 46 and 63, besides Dadumajra Colony.

chandigarh Updated: Dec 17, 2020, 21:44 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
         

With Chandigarh’s Covid-19 cases inching closer to the 19,000 mark, the UT administration on Thursday declared nine new micro-containment zones.

UT adviser Manoj Parida said the issue of the Covid-19 outbreak was examined by a committee and a considered view emerged that the affected areas be declared as micro-containment zones. These include parts of Sectors 7, 15, 20, 23, 26, 35-A, 46 and 63, besides Dadumajra Colony.

Parida said regular screening and monitoring of these areas will continue. As many as six micro-containment zones were declared on December 11 as well.

top news
Farmers protest at this stage should be allowed, observes SC
Farmers protest at this stage should be allowed, observes SC
Agriculture minister writes open letter to farmers; PM Modi urges to read
Agriculture minister writes open letter to farmers; PM Modi urges to read
Second setback: Jitendra Tiwari quits TMC ahead of Amit Shah’s visit; may join BJP
Second setback: Jitendra Tiwari quits TMC ahead of Amit Shah’s visit; may join BJP
‘Look forward to visiting Dhaka’: PM Modi after summit with Hasina
‘Look forward to visiting Dhaka’: PM Modi after summit with Hasina
‘Wasn’t allowed to speak': Rahul Gandhi on exiting Parliamentary panel meet
‘Wasn’t allowed to speak': Rahul Gandhi on exiting Parliamentary panel meet
Next PSLV launch to carry 3 satellites made by Indian start-ups
Next PSLV launch to carry 3 satellites made by Indian start-ups
India, Sri Lanka to discuss release of detained Indian fishermen at meet on Dec 30
India, Sri Lanka to discuss release of detained Indian fishermen at meet on Dec 30
Watch: ISRO launches India’s 42nd communication satellite CMS-01
Watch: ISRO launches India’s 42nd communication satellite CMS-01
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 casesCovid-19India vs Australia Live ScoreRafale Fighter JetISRO

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In