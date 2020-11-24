e-paper
Chandigarh / Chandigarh admn warns employees against taking part in powermen's strike

Chandigarh admn warns employees against taking part in powermen’s strike

Electricity department staffers are up in arms against its proposed privatisation

chandigarh Updated: Nov 24, 2020, 23:44 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

Government employees participating in the strike called by the UT Powermen Union on Thursday will be liable to disciplinary action, the administration warned on Tuesday.

The powermen have been protesting against the proposed privatisation of the department.

“The Chandigarh administration has always been sympathetic to the genuine demands of electricity employees and there is no cause for any strike. The principle of ‘no work, no pay’ shall be strictly enforced. The employees are, therefore, advised to attend duty,” a press release stated.

In case of any power disruptions, residents can contact complaint centres in their area or the control room (0172-2703242, 0172-2742370, 8054104517) or the citizen facilitation centre (0172-4639999). People have also been requested to report any sabotage of power lines to the police control room (112).

