Chandigarh: Amid protests, PGIMER admn calls nurses for talks

Chandigarh: Amid protests, PGIMER admn calls nurses for talks

Among other demands, the nurses are agitating for changing the control of the nursing establishment from the office of the medical superintendent to the deputy director’s office

chandigarh Updated: Dec 27, 2020, 08:17 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
The meeting with the representatives of the PGI Nurses Welfare Association will be held on January 5 at 3.30pm.
The meeting with the representatives of the PGI Nurses Welfare Association will be held on January 5 at 3.30pm.(HT FILE)
         

Breaking the deadlock, the authorities at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research on Saturday invited nurse’s representatives for a meeting to deliberate on the demands raised by them.

Among other demands, the nurses are agitating for changing the control of the nursing establishment from the office of the medical superintendent to the deputy director’s office.

The official meeting notice of the PGIMER reads, “In reference to the representation received from PGI Nurses’ Welfare Association, a meeting under the chairmanship of DPGI with representatives of PGI NWA will be held on January 5 at 3.30pm in the boardroom at Kairon block to discuss the various issues and demands of PGI Nurses Welfare Association.”

Satyaveer Dagur, the general secretary of the nurses’ association, said, “The authorities had turned a blind eye to our representations and we resorted to protests in the form of wearing of black badges for the last one week. Today, we had called for a rally from the institute campus to rally ground in Sector 26.”

