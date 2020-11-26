Chandigarh: CBI files applications in two more cases on stay for 6 months

Updated: Nov 26, 2020, 23:54 IST

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed applications seeking start of trial in two more cases, which have been on stay for over six months, following the orders of the high court (HC).

The CBI court has issued notices seeking a reply from the accused.

One of the cases involves the then joint director of Himachal Pradesh industries department, Tilak Raj Sharma, who was arrested by the CBI on May 29, 2017, along with a conduit, a Baddi-based businessman, Ashok Kumar Rana, of Sector 8, along with ₹5 lakh cash outside a salon.

The two were arrested on the complaint of Chartered Accountant Chander Shekhar, who alleged that for processing the file of the company regarding claim of subsidy of Rs 50 lakhs, Tilak Raj Sharma demanded Rs 10 lakh bribe.

The CBI had filed a charge-sheet on July 28, 2017, but charges are yet to be framed.

As per a court official: “Sharma moved the HC seeking discharge of allegations as sanction for prosecution from the concerned authority had been declined and on May 14, 2018, he got stay from HC.”

The other case involves Ramesh Chand Diwan, the then executive engineer of Chandigarh municipal corporation, who from 2006-2014 committed misconduct, while allotting two work orders to M/s Selvel Media Services Pvt Ltd for the work of operation, running and maintenance of already renovated public toilet blocks and connecting passages in markets.

The FIR was registered in December 2014 and charge-sheet in October 2016 against six accused. The case is on stay from the HC since December 6, 2016.

There are at least nine cases in the CBI court, which are on stay for over six months following the HC’s order. To date, the CBI has filed applications in six such cases.