Chandigarh dhaba worker murdered in Sec 27, suspect detained

Chandigarh dhaba worker murdered in Sec 27, suspect detained

Police suspect a co-worker killed the man

chandigarh Updated: Apr 20, 2020 20:29 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
A man was found dead outside a booth in Sector 27 on Monday, with multiple stab wounds on his neck and upper body. According to preliminary investigation, police said the man was murdered at some other place and his body was later placed in the corridor.

“The deceased has been identified as Arjun, who worked at Paul sweets and dhaba in Sector 27. After checking the CCTV camera in the area, we suspect the murder was committed by a co-worker at the dhaba who was found to be missing,” said investigating officials, adding that the deceased had been killed with a sharp weapon.

Police apprehended the 20-year-old suspect from Sector 28, after tracing his phone location, and interrogated him.

A case under Section 302 (murder), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender) of Indian Penal Code has been registered against an unidentified person.

top news
