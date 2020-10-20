e-paper
Chandigarh district courts resume physical hearing to poor response

chandigarh Updated: Oct 20, 2020, 00:14 IST
HT Correspondent
The district and sessions judge has allowed physical hearing provided both parties give their consent.
After staying shut for more than seven months due to the Covid-19 outbreak, district and sessions judge allowed the physical hearing of cases on Monday, but was met with cold response.

The judge has allowed physical hearing provided both parties give their consent. As per advocates, “no two parties will give consent hence, this clause will not be of much help as defence party would want to delay hearings by withholding consent”. For the consent of both the parties, a joint application has to be submitted at the special counter on the ground floor of the complex in Sector 43. On Monday, the court was sanitised, however, majority of the courtrooms remained locked and the hearing of most of the cases was done via virtual hearing.

Advocate NK Nanda, president, District Bar Association (DBA) said, “There was no physical hearing. I had three cases today and all were heard via videoconferencing. At least judges should start sitting in courtrooms. They can adjourn some matters, but they should hear the advocates in urgent cases.”

“When judges in Mohali and other places can sit inside courtrooms, then why not in Chandigarh district court?” he questioned.

Nanda said they have added a clause that both parties should give consent. “When did two advocates have agreed on one case? One will never give consent, hence, there will be no physical hearing.” For the inspection of judicial records, only advocates or their clerks are allowed to inspect the documents in the courtroom on the working day.

A senior public prosecutor said, “Most of my cases are in the final stage, but the other party will never give consent. Hence, I will have to wait until this condition is removed.”

