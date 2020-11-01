Chandigarh financier stabbed, robbed of gold chain in office

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 01, 2020, 21:52 IST

A financier was stabbed and robbed of his gold chain by two masked men at his office in Sector 44, police said on Sunday.

Victim Sohan Lal, a resident of Sector 51, had returned to his office situated in the market after a stroll when the assailants struck on Saturday evening. They stabbed him at least five times in the torso before fleeing with his gold chain.

The victim was rushed to hospital, where his condition is said to be stable. Police have registered a case under Sections 452 (house trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint), 397 (robbery, or dacoity, with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Sector 34 police station.

Officials privy to the matter said the victim claimed that the two youths had attacked him without instigation, but CCTV footage of the market showed them conversing with each other before the incident. The duo is yet to be traced.