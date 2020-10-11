Chandigarh gears up for Cycles4Change Challenge

chandigarh

Updated: Oct 11, 2020 21:29 IST

For promoting Cycles4Change Challenge in the city, Chandigarh Smart City Limited organised a cycle rally on Sunday.

KK Yadav, chief executive officer, CSCL, flagged off the rally from New Lake in Sector 42.

The challenge is an initiative of the Smart Cities Mission under the Union ministry of housing and urban affairs, to inspire and support cities to implement cycling-friendly initiatives in response to challenges thrown by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Yadav said as part of the challenge, the city is gearing up to launch a pilot project with 10 docking stations and 100 bicycles at various parts in the city.

He said a Best Photo and Video Challenge has also been launched for residents to showcase their creativity. The last date for submission is October 31. The details are available on CSCL’s website and social media pages.