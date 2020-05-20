Chandigarh gets just 3 stars in Centre’s garbage-free rating

chandigarh

Updated: May 20, 2020 00:48 IST

Chandigarh’s waste management system has got three stars in the latest garbage-free star rating released for 141 cities by the central government on Tuesday. An initiative of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, a seven-star rating is the highest, awarded to the city with a perfect waste management system.

The municipal corporation (MC) was aspiring for five-star rating this year and also planning to achieve the highest seven-star rating next year.

However, Chandigarh fell short of the target. While mayor Raj Bala Malik said the three-star rating was an achievement, MC leader of opposition Devinder Babla said, “MC must introspect why other cities not as organised as Chandigarh fared well in the ratings. The delay in waste management reforms on the ground continue to ruin city’s perspective in Swachh Survekshan rankings and much of the credit goes to slow decision making by the BJP-ruled MC,” he said

MC commissioner KK Yadav said, “While city was lagging behind in waste segregation and processing, three-star can’t be underrated when just six cities got five-star rating and none so far has been rated seven stars.

“We will definitely try to get better rating next year as most of our waste reforms will be achieved,” Yadav added.

Poor rating last year too

The star rating, awarded on the basis of 25 key parameters across the solid waste management spectrum, helps cities assess their progress while encouraging them to move towards a better rating, thereby improving their overall cleanliness and aesthetics.

However, Chandigarh made little progress ever since rating began in 2019, when it got only two stars.

This time, it went one step up the ladder but it is not enough especially when star rating is now linked with the annual Swachh Survekshan.

The annual cleanliness survey has reserved 1,000 (20%) marks for better garbage-free star rating. With Chandigarh getting low rating, it will not be able to score more than 50% marks in this category.

On the other hand, cities like Ambikapur, Rajkot, Surat, Mysore, Indore and Navi Mumbai were awarded five-star rating. Their final ranking in Swachh Survekshan is likely to surpass Chandigarh, said MC insiders.

Vinod Vashisht, convener, City Forum of Residents Welfare Associations, said, “There are strong chances that the city will not be in top 10 in Swachh rankings this year. We continue to struggle with poor waste management infrastructure despite tall claims.”

Where the city faltered?

Unable to achieve 100% waste collection and segregation of garbage till processing

All public and commercials areas not sweeped twice a day

Unable to place twin bins (blue and green) at every 50-100 metres in all public and commercial areas

Yet to set up material recovery facility for garbage collection, sorting, storage, recycle, processing and sale

Unable to accomplish 100% scientific processing of waste

Rules framed but penalties and spot fines for non-segregation and littering not implemented

Processing of construction and debris is slow

Lacks robust citizen grievance redressal and feedback system

Drains and water bodies are not cleaned

Existing dumping site needs to be levelled