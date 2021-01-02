e-paper
Chandigarh: GMCH-32 warns against fake recruitment calls

A fake recruitment letter on the letterhead of the hospital was received by the institute

chandigarh Updated: Jan 02, 2021, 00:04 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
The hospital has also activated an email id (dpgmch-chd@gmch.gov.in) and phone numbers (0172-2601023, 2601024) for verification of such claims.
The hospital has also activated an email id (dpgmch-chd@gmch.gov.in) and phone numbers (0172-2601023, 2601024) for verification of such claims.(HT FILE PHOTO)
         

After the authorities at Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, found that unscrupulous elements were trying to deceive job-seekers through fake call letters, they have issued an advisory to cross-check any such claims through official sources.

Anil Moudgil, official spokesperson of GMCH-32, said that a fake recruitment letter on the letterhead of the hospital was received by the institute. The letter had an incorrect address detail and was, therefore, automatically routed to the hospital.

“The authorities have taken it seriously and this can be a possible case of someone running a recruitment fraud, following which a notice has been issued,” said Moudgil.

“Unscrupulous elements with ulterior motives to earn wrongful gains are trying to deceive job-seekers in the name of GMCH and trying to tarnish the image and reputation of the hospital. The people are unauthorizedly using the name, stamps, and logo of the hospital,” the authorities said.

Dr Jasbinder Kaur, director-principal of GMCH-32, in a notice said that the public is cautioned against fraudulent activities. “Residents are advised to assist us in taking appropriate action to curb the mala fide activities. Any person dealing with such elements will be doing so at his/her risk and cost,” the notice added.

Hospital has also activated an email id (dpgmch-chd@gmch.gov.in) and phone numbers (0172-2601023, 2601024) for verification of such claims.

