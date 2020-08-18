e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh Housing Board to rent out 2,500 flats to migrant labour in Maloya

Chandigarh Housing Board to rent out 2,500 flats to migrant labour in Maloya

After the country witnessed reverse migration due to the pandemic, the scheme was launched to provide ease of living and planned housing at affordable rent to migrant labourers and urban poor, who stayed in slums, informal settlements, unauthorised colonies.

chandigarh Updated: Aug 18, 2020 21:51 IST
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
The complexes will be a mix of single and double bedroom dwelling units and dormitories of four to six beds including all common facilities that will be exclusively used for rental housing.
The complexes will be a mix of single and double bedroom dwelling units and dormitories of four to six beds including all common facilities that will be exclusively used for rental housing.
         

The Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) has planned to rent out 2,500 small flats in Maloya to migrant labourers and urban poor under the Affordable Rental Housing Complexes (ARHCs) Scheme of the Union ministry of housing and urban affairs.

The CHB on Tuesday gave a presentation on the scheme at a meeting chaired by UT adviser Manoj Kumar Parida.

After the country witnessed reverse migration due to the pandemic, the scheme was launched to provide ease of living and planned housing at affordable rent to migrant labourers and urban poor, who stayed in slums, informal settlements, unauthorised colonies.

The scheme will be implemented by utilising existing vacant government houses through public-private partnership or by construction, operation and maintenance by public/private entities on their own vacant land.

The complexes will be a mix of single and double bedroom dwelling units and dormitories of four to six beds including all common facilities that will be exclusively used for rental housing.

The adviser said that a memorandum of understanding (MOU) will be signed between the Chandigarh administration and the ministry of housing and urban affairs, and the CHB will be the state-level nodal agency.

