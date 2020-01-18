e-paper
Chandigarh lawyer believes spam e-mail, duped of ₹3.6 lakh

chandigarh Updated: Jan 18, 2020 01:14 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Fraudsters duped a lawyer of ₹3.58 lakh after sending him a fake e-mail regarding the lapse of his insurance policy.

The victim, Chander Mohan Munjal, a resident of Sector 21, practices at the Punjab and Haryana high court.

He told the police that last year, he received an email informing him that his HDFC life insurance policy had lapsed due to non-payment. On August 20, 2019, he received a phone call offering to renew this policy on payment of ₹2.45 lakh. Thereafter, he was asked to make more payments, and he ended up depositing ₹3.58 lakh in all.

Munjal alleged that the bank representatives also showed him documents to convince him that he was dealing with HDFC Life Insurance’s zonal manager Madhuri Kashyap.

Eventually, he realised he had been duped and contacted the police.

On his complaint, a case under Sections 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using as genuine a forged [document or electronic record]) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Sector 19 police station. Police are working to trace and arrest the accused.

