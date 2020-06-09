e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh lawyers protest, seek reopening of courts

Chandigarh lawyers protest, seek reopening of courts

The courts have been closed since March 23, 2020, because of the lockdown imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus.

chandigarh Updated: Jun 09, 2020 21:55 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Lawyers protesting outside the district courts complex in Sector 43, Chandigarh, on Tuesday.
Lawyers protesting outside the district courts complex in Sector 43, Chandigarh, on Tuesday.(RAVI KUMAR/HT)
         

Demanding resumption of courts, a section of advocates staged a protest at the Chandigarh district courts on Tuesday. Their list of demands included manual filing of cases, physical presence of advocates during arguments and access to their chambers.

The courts have been closed since March 23, 2020, because of the lockdown imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Ravinder Singh Bassi, former president of the district bar association (DBA), wrote to the district and sessions judge, highlighting the financial hardships faced by the advocates during the lockdown. “Most advocates do not have access to their lawyer’s chamber due to which, working from home has become impossible. Most do not even know how to go about with e-filing of cases. The worst-hit are those advocated who live in rented accommodations as they have no money to pay the rent.”

Current DBA president NK Nanda said, “I had a word with the district and sessions judge. There is nothing in his hands. The call on reopening of courts will be taken by a committee constituted by the HC for all the lower courts of Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh.”

He added, “Currently urgent matters, including bail and stay, can be filed manually. There was no need to protest. Moreover, the sessions judge has assured me that they would allow filing of all matters.”

