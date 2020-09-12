e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh man loses ₹14 lakh to fraudster

Chandigarh man loses ₹14 lakh to fraudster

chandigarh Updated: Sep 12, 2020 23:33 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

A Sector-21 resident was allegedly duped of ₹14.62 lakh in name of helping poor, Chandigarh Police said on Saturday.

Victim Sadho Singh said a woman claiming to be from the UK had contacted him on Facebook.

“She said her husband had died and she wanted to help poor and needy people. She told me that she was sending money through courier to be distributed among poor and asked me to collect money from Unique Express courier service,” he added. After that, he said, he started getting calls from different numbers claiming to courier company employees, who sought money from him to deliver the parcels.

The victim ended up depositing ₹14.62 lakh in different accounts in the name of courier service.

An FIR has been under sections 420 (cheating) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC at Sector-19 police station.

