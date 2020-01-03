Chandigarh mayoral election: BJP to finalise nominee on Saturday as Congress dithers

chandigarh

Updated: Jan 03, 2020 00:44 IST

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) that enjoys two-thirds majority in MC General House is likely to finalise its nominee for January 10 mayoral elections on Saturday.

Congress , who do not have much at stake in this election, are still in wait-and-watch mode. Last time, all four Congress councillors ended up supporting BJP rebel Satish Kainth, who later joined the Congress before Lok Sabha elections.

Congress thinks that ruling BJP may face may revolt this time due to many claimants eyeing the mayoral seat. It may then take a final call on tactical support. January 6 is the last date for filing of nomination for the mayoral candidate.

BJP local leaders, however, say there are no chances of revolt this time since the candidate will be finalised with due consultation with involvement of all party leaders and elected councillors.

Local BJP president Sanjay Tandon said that party’s Chandigarh affairs in-charge Prabhat Jha will chair the party core committee meeting on Saturday and later meet the councillors over party’s mayoral election candidate. “A final decision on mayoral candidate is expected by Saturday evening,” he said. City MP Kirron Kher will also remain present.

On when the Congress will declare its nominee, former union minister and veteran party leader Pawan Kumar Bansal said the party was mulling over it and will take a final decision soon.

NEXT MAYOR TO BE A FEMALE

This year, the mayoral chair is reserved for a woman. Of BJP’s six eligible candidates, three—Raj Bala Malik, Sunita Dhawan and Heera Negi—are women.

All three are intensely lobbying and trying to build consensus over their candidature among the elected councillors as well as senior party leaders.

Sources, however, said that Kher is neutral as far as selection of candidate is concerned and is banking upon the outcome of Saturday’s party meeting.

HOW IS A MAYOR ELECTED IN UT?

The Chandigarh mayor holds a one-year term and is chosen every year from among the elected representatives of the General House. A candidate needs at least 14 votes to become a mayor since the current House has a strength of 26 members. Besides, one vote is that of the Member of Parliament, the ex-officio member of the House. Of the 26 elected councillors, the BJP has a majority with 20 councillors. The Congress has five councillors and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), which is in alliance with the BJP, has one.