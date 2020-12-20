Chandigarh mayoral election to be held on January 8

chandigarh

Updated: Dec 20, 2020, 00:07 IST

Chandigarh will get a new mayor on January 8, as the UT administration on Saturday notified the date for the election.

This will be the last mayoral election of the current House of the municipal corporation, which will complete its five-year term at the end of 2021.

The mayor holds one-year term and is elected every year from among the elected representatives. The post is open for candidates from the general category, unlike last time when it was reserved for female candidates. The new mayor will replace incumbent Raj Bala Malik.

There are a total of 27 votes, of which 26 are elected councillors. One vote is of the city MP, who is an ex-officio member. With only 14 votes to win the election, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is placed comfortably with 20 councillors in the House. The Congress has five and Shiromani Akali Dal has one councillor.

Along with mayor, the elections of senior deputy mayor and deputy mayor will also be held. Nominated councillor Ajay Dutta will preside over it.

Chandigarh BJP president Arun Sood said the candidate will be announced in the first week of January after consultations with the party’s higher forum.

Congress councillor Devinder Singh Babla, who is the leader of opposition, said the party will contest on all three seats. “We have 20 days to hold meetings and strategise,” he said.