Chandigarh MC allows Diwali stalls in Sectors 17, 22

chandigarh

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 00:44 IST

After a representation from the Chandigarh Beopar Mandal, the municipal corporation has allowed special festival stalls for coming Diwali in Sectors 17 and 22.

The permission was denied earlier due to Panjab and Haryana high court directions against encroachments in markets.

MC commissioner KK Yadav said the permission to set up stalls was granted in these two markets after taking legal opinion from the UT administration.

However, restrictions will still be in place in the Sector 17 Plaza and Shastri market in Sector 22C due to the ongoing court case.

“Shopkeepers are allowed to set up stalls on pavements elsewhere in these two sectors,” said Yadav. As ordered in the case of other markets, corridors and parking lots will remain free of any encroachments, he said.

400 PERMISSIONS GIVEN ELSEWHERE

The MC has already given 400 permissions for festival stalls throughout the city markets. The permissions are being issued on first-come, first-served basis. The MC has set up help desks at both its offices to process the applications. The permission is subject to submission of attested photocopies of photo ID, either a voter card or Aadhaar card.

The charges vary from ₹115 to ₹3,300 per day for stalls measuring 20 square feet to 1,000 square feet. There are separate three-day and seven-day packages too.

The MC has formed enforcement teams that will inspect all markets to check violations. Anyone found to have set up a stall without a coupon will be charged double the rate applicable.

First Published: Oct 24, 2019 00:44 IST