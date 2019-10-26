Chandigarh MC’s waste segregation drive loses momentum

chandigarh

Updated: Oct 26, 2019

The Chandigarh municipal corporation’s waste segregation drive seems to have lost momentum within just

two weeks of its launch on October 12.

Under the plan, people have to hand over dry and wet waste separately to the garbage collectors. The collectors, too, have to ensure segregated waste is delivered to secondary collection points (Sehaj Safai Kendras). Any violation invites fine under the waste management bylaws.

However, the MC last shared the data on challans on October 18. MC joint commission SK Jain, who heads the sanitation department, said there has been no fresh challan issued for the past one week. “The drive has slowed down due to the festivities,” he said.

The problem started early on as the MC did not spend much time in creating awareness among residents. The fact that it has virtually suspended the challaning drive points to the whole project turning into a futile exercise. Even earlier this year, it had suspended the drive to issue challans for littering within two weeks.

Collection centres are in shambles

Meanwhile, the MC is yet to streamline the working of Sehaj Safai Kendras (SSKs).

Even monitoring of waste being delivered to the SSKs has lost its steam with sanitary inspectors and supervisors missing in action on the ground.

A municipal employee deputed at the SSK in Sector 8, who requested anonymity, said the waste is not lifted timely from there, making it difficult for them to handle the segregated waste delivered by garbage collectors.

Sumit, a waste collector from Sector 9, alleged waste is still getting mixed at SSKs as these are overflowing with waste from the previous days, leaving little space to keep wet and dry waste separately.

Vinod Vashisht, convener of City Forum of Residents Welfare Organisations, said till the time the MC does not improve its infrastructure and waste collectors upgrade their manual carts to modern vehicles, the city’s waste management will remain in shambles.

Under NGT watch, Time running out

Meanwhile, MC commissioner KK Yadav claimed that since October 12, the civic body has achieved 30% waste segregation, adding that it would cross the halfway mark soon.

However, Jaypee Group that is running the garbage processing plant at Dadumajra challenged this claim. Plant manager NK Vohra said the quantity of segregated waste has not touched more than 20 or 25 tonnes a day against 400 tonnes of waste delivered daily.

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) will examine the MC’s progress report on waste segregation next month. Last week, the NGT’s monitoring committee also directed the MC to implement proper solid waste management and achieve 100% collection and processing of waste in segregated format.

