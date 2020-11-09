e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 08, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh MC to set up winter shelter homes

Chandigarh MC to set up winter shelter homes

MC has already floated a tender to invite firms to build the shelters near Sector 22 market, ISBTs at sectors 17 and 43, and hospitals like PGIMER, GMCH-32 and GMSH-16

chandigarh Updated: Nov 09, 2020, 00:42 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
The shelters are generally readied for around three months of winter season for the homeless.
The shelters are generally readied for around three months of winter season for the homeless.(HT File Photo)
         

The Chandigarh municipal corporation (MC) has started the process of setting up winter night shelters. The waterproof facility will come up at a cost of around ₹1.18 crore in different parts of the city to house destitute people and migrant workers.

For this purpose, the MC has already floated a tender to invite firms to build the shelters near Sector 22 market, ISBTs at sectors 17 and 43, and hospitals like PGIMER, GMCH-32 and GMSH-16.

The shelters are generally readied for around three months of winter season. Last year, the MC had set up these in December, which came under criticism for being late as temperature had already fallen sharply by then.

top news
Sonia Gandhi congratulates Biden, admires Harris’ unwavering courage
Sonia Gandhi congratulates Biden, admires Harris’ unwavering courage
Record spike of 7,745 new Covid-19 cases in Delhi, death toll rises to 6,989
Record spike of 7,745 new Covid-19 cases in Delhi, death toll rises to 6,989
Bihar polls: People will send message that jobs, inflation key issues, says P Chidambaram
Bihar polls: People will send message that jobs, inflation key issues, says P Chidambaram
Stoinis, Dhawan steer Delhi Capitals into first IPL final
Stoinis, Dhawan steer Delhi Capitals into first IPL final
India looks to continuity in ties under Biden, experts expect rebalancing in some areas
India looks to continuity in ties under Biden, experts expect rebalancing in some areas
Congress still part of Gupkar Alliance, will fight DDC elections ‘together’: Farooq Abdullah
Congress still part of Gupkar Alliance, will fight DDC elections ‘together’: Farooq Abdullah
Groundwork done, Modi govt set to deal with incoming Biden administration
Groundwork done, Modi govt set to deal with incoming Biden administration
Covid update: Biden picks Indian-American Murthy; Nepal thanks India
Covid update: Biden picks Indian-American Murthy; Nepal thanks India
trending topics
Bihar Exit Polls Result 2020 LiveBihar Election 2020 LiveBihar Assembly Election 2020US Presidential Election 2020Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia’s Covid-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In