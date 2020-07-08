e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 08, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh Passport office to handle enquiry appointments via video calls

Chandigarh Passport office to handle enquiry appointments via video calls

Step taken in view of rising Covid-19 cases.

chandigarh Updated: Jul 08, 2020 22:20 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
A dedicated enquiry team will contact the applicant as per the appointment for resolution of certain issues.
A dedicated enquiry team will contact the applicant as per the appointment for resolution of certain issues.(HT file Photo)
         

In view of the rising Covid-19 cases, the regional passport office in Chandigarh will be handling enquiry appointments through only WhatsApp video calls. “A dedicated enquiry team will contact the applicant as per the appointment for resolution of certain issues,” the office said in a in a press release. In case, the applicants need to submit revised documents, these will be invited through e-mail.

top news
BJP leader, his father and brother shot dead in Kashmir, cops arrest his security guards
BJP leader, his father and brother shot dead in Kashmir, cops arrest his security guards
Incredibly aggressive action, says Mike Pompeo on China’s moves in Ladakh
Incredibly aggressive action, says Mike Pompeo on China’s moves in Ladakh
China’s pullback in Ladakh’s Pangong Finger Area to test disengagement
China’s pullback in Ladakh’s Pangong Finger Area to test disengagement
Pakistan coerced Kulbushan Jadhav to refuse case review, says India
Pakistan coerced Kulbushan Jadhav to refuse case review, says India
Harvard, MIT sue Trump admin over foreign student visa rule
Harvard, MIT sue Trump admin over foreign student visa rule
‘It is 10% here’: Bengal CM on corruption complaints over Amphan relief
‘It is 10% here’: Bengal CM on corruption complaints over Amphan relief
India could have 2.87 lakh Covid-19 cases per day by 2021 winter: MIT study
India could have 2.87 lakh Covid-19 cases per day by 2021 winter: MIT study
Watch: 10-ft long king cobra spotted at temple in Odisha
Watch: 10-ft long king cobra spotted at temple in Odisha
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaJAC Class 10th Result 2020LadakhVikas DubeySushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In