Chandigarh police’s shame: Cop suspended for gambling, another caught ‘driving drunk’

chandigarh

Updated: Dec 18, 2020, 00:58 IST

Even as a traffic police head constable was suspended on Thursday after being arrested for gambling earlier this week, another Chandigarh cop’s video of allegedly driving under the influence of liquor surfaced online.

Head constable Rajesh Kumar was among the 11 people, who were arrested for gambling near a gurdwara in Sector 31 on Monday.

He is posted in the south-east traffic division of the Chandigarh Traffic Police and is the nephew of a retired DSP.

“The head constable has been placed under suspension after a written communication was received from the police station concerned regarding his arrest,” said Ketan Bansal, superintendent of police (SP, traffic), Chandigarh.

Kumar and the other accused were arrested after a police team under assistant superintendent of police (ASP, South) Shruti Arora conducted a raid in the jungle area near the gurdwara, following a tip-off.

Others arrested were Anil Kumar, Raman and Shiv Budh Raj of Sector 23D, Rakesh Kumar of Sector 25, Simran Singh of Sector 35C, Pawan Kumar of Sector 47-D, Rajinder Kumar of Dhanas, Sumit of Ram Darbar, Gulam of Badal Colony, Zirakpur, and Shankar of Sector 19, Panchkula. Cash totalling Rs 4.16 lakh was recovered from them. Thereafter, a case under the Gambling Act was registered at the Sector-31 police station.

‘Drunk’ ASI posted with PCR

In the video clips, whose authenticity HT could not independently verify, assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Davinder Singh, who is posted with the Police Control Room (PCR) of Chandigarh Police, is seen asking for forgiveness from the crowd surrounding him, after they catch him driving on the wrong side of the road.

Allegations in the clips include him having hit some vehicles while riding his Honda Activa on the wrong side near the grain market in Sector 26 and not wearing a face mask. Besides, the ASI is seen admitting to driving in an inebriated condition.

Though no written complaint was lodged in this regard, the ASI’s scooter was impounded after the police were informed.

“The incident is from December 12. Davinder was challaned for not wearing a mask and his vehicle was impounded. His medical examination was conducted and the report has been forwarded to senior officials,” said a police official, without divulging details of the report.

“We are looking into the incident and action will be taken after verification,” said Kuldeep Singh Chahal, senior superintendent of police (SSP), Chandigarh.