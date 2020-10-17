Chandigarh residents rue erratic supply, foul smell of tertiary treated water

chandigarh

Updated: Oct 17, 2020, 01:28 IST

Summers are long gone, but the city is yet to see improvement in the supply of tertiary treated (TT) water in residential units and at some of the neighbourhood parks connected with the TT line.

Tertiary treated (TT) water connection was first introduced in the city in 2017 and was made mandatory for houses with area more than 1 kanal. However, the supply still hasn’t been extended to all houses eligible for the connection even though they are paying the charges.

There are around 6,870 houses eligible for TT water connection. Ideally, 14 million gallons per day (MGD) tertiary water is needed to sustain these as well as the parks and green belts, but the current supply is only 9 MGD.

Highlighting the issue, president of the Sector 38 (West) HIG flats resident welfare association (RWA) Neha Arora said, “For the last two months, we have not received any TT water in our neighbourhood parks. This has spelled disaster for the plants growing here. We residents are using drinking water from our own houses to water the plants, but this is not feasible and the plants are drying up.”

She added that there were around 15 neighbourhood parks in her sector affected by this and no action had been taken despite repeated complaints to the municipal corporation (MC).

President of the Sector 8 RWA Ranvinder SIngh Gill said that the 1 kanal plus houses in Sector 8 were frequently complaining of problems related to TT water. “All houses haven’t been provided with the connection. The supply is erratic and starts late in the morning making it hard to use the water for lawns or washing cars. We have to use drinking water.”

General secretary of the Sector 33B RWA Kuljinder Sra added, “Besides the irregular supply, another big problem is the foul smell emanating from this water. It is impossible to use it to water lawns because we can’t sit outside afterwards. The MC should work on filtering the water better so that people can use it readily.”

MC chief engineer Shailender Singh said, “We have not been receiving many complaints regarding TT water. Some complaints of leakages do come in, which are quickly resolved. If people are facing problems, they should approach us and we will get them fixed.”