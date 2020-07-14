Chandigarh residents rush to register their dogs fearing hefty fines

chandigarh

Updated: Jul 14, 2020 19:47 IST

The hike in the penalty for non-registration of pet dogs has led to a 10-fold increase in the number of residents coming forward to complete the formalities, say Chandigarh municipal corporation (MC) authorities. From 10 applications a day, the MC now gets around 100 forms a day for dog registration.

The UT administration had hiked the penalty from Rs 500 to Rs 5,000, while notifying the Chandigarh Registration of Pet Dogs (Amendment) Bye-laws 2020 on July 2. The cost of registration had also been hiked from Rs 200 to Rs 500 per dog.

The hike had been approved by the MC General House last year.

‘MOST APPLICATIONS FROM GOVT OFFICIALS’

Dr Amrit Warring, medical officer health (MOH), MC, said, “While earlier, we got around 10 registration applications a day, we now get more 100 a day. This has happened after the 10-fold increase in the penalty. Interestingly, most of the new applications for dog registration are coming from government officials.”

The MC has not only increased the penalty for non-registration, but, also increased the fine for repeat offences. If the violation is of a continuing nature, then an additional fine is imposed which may extend to Rs 200 for a maximum of seven days for which the breach continues. Earlier, the said fine was Rs 20.

If a non-registered pet dog is seized or detained under the bylaws, the owner has to pay maintenance charges of Rs 1,000 instead of the earlier Rs 100 a day to claim the dog.

“It is a welcome step we expect the trend to continue in coming months. People generally avoid registration, but, with stringent penalties, city residents are keener to register their dogs instead of paying hefty fines,” said Warring.

The MC is building a database for the pet dogs. “With more people coming to register their dogs, our database will be better and indicate the status of dog population. We will see a better management of pet dogs now,” Warring said.

As per the Chandigarh Registration of Pet Dogs Bylaws, it is mandatory for dog owners to register each pet at the MC office, once the canine is four months old. Only two dogs are allowed per family.