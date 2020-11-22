e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh’s night temperature drops to 8.1°C in season’s lowest yet

Chandigarh’s night temperature drops to 8.1°C in season’s lowest yet

The minimum temperature is likely to rise in the coming days, as light rain is likely on Wednesday and Thursday, according to the India Meteorological Department.

chandigarh Updated: Nov 22, 2020, 21:29 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
         

Residents woke up to a chilly Sunday morning with the overnight temperature dropping to 8.1°C, which was one degree below normal and the lowest yet this season.

However, the minimum temperature is likely to rise in the coming days, as light rain is likely on Wednesday and Thursday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

“Due to the prevailing wind systems, cloudy skies are likely in the city on Monday and Tuesday, due to which the minimum temperature will return to 12°C. However, with rain expected on Wednesday and Thursday, the maximum temperature can fall by 1-2 degrees,” said an official at IMD, Chandigarh.

On Sunday, the maximum temperature rose slightly from 22.2°C on Saturday to 22.5°C, which was still four notches below normal, while the minimum temperature decreased from 8.4°C to 8.1°C.

In the next three days, the day temperature will remain between 20°C and 22°C, while the night temperature is expected to rise to 13°C.

